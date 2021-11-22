{"id":"2920744","source":"DNA","title":"Will not go home unless all issues are resolved: Rakesh Tikait ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Following the withdrawal of agriculture law, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) held Mahapanchayat in Lucknow on November 22. Farmer leader and spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), Rakesh Tikait said that besides the three law, many more issues need attention. Tikait said, “The agitation will not stop because many of our issues like the MSP guarantee law, seed bill, and milk policy are yet to be resolved. Government should hold talks with us, otherwise, we will not go home. We will conduct meetings all over the country”. “The three bills weren’t the only issue, 17 new laws are also problematic,” said Tikait. \r

