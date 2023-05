Will not backstab or blackmail, says DK Shivakumar amid rift over Karnataka CM race

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Tuesday pledged he will never backstab or blackmail the party as he left for Delhi amid a tightening race for the southern state's top elected job. “Winning 20 seats [in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls] is our next challenge... Ours is a united house. I do not want to divide anyone.