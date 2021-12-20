Will not attend meeting called by Govt not let Houses function Sanjay Raut

Soon after the Opposition parties’ meeting, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on December 20 said that they will not attend the meeting called by Union Government on the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs. “We will not attend the meeting called by the Government. We will demand the resignation of MoS Home Ajay Mishr Teni and revocation of suspension of 12 Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha. We will not let both Houses of Parliament function,” he added.