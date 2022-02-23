Will make Uttar Pradesh’s economy number 1 in India Mohsin Raza

Uttar Pradesh Minority Affairs Minister Mohsin Raza on February 23 cast his vote in Lucknow and said that BJP will make Uttar Pradesh’s economy number 1 in India. He said, “Today Uttar Pradesh is crime and terrorism free. Everyone feels safe. People are getting jobs. We have made UP economy number 2 and will also make it number 1 and people are voting for that. We are forming the government.”