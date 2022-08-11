Search icon
Will give a letter to President against lawlessness in West Bengal: Sukanta Majumdar

After giving letter to President Droupadi Murmu regarding law and order situation in the state, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Sukanta Majumdar on August 10 informed that he will give a letter to the President against lawlessness in West Bengal. While talking to ANI, Dr Sukanta Majumdar said, “I am going to meet the President. Crores seized from a minister's aide. There's a state of lawlessness in West Bengal. We would give a letter to the President. We feel that some action should be taken in line with the Constitution.”

