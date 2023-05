“Will get over 130 seats…” Mallikarjun Kharge exudes confidence in Congress winning Karnataka Polls

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge on May 10 exuded confidence in Congress winning Karnataka assembly elections and said that the party will get over 130 seats. Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, “People are voting. They want that the current government should change and Congress party to come to power. Around 113-114 seats are required to win the elections but we will get over 130 seats.”