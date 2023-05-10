“Will get elected with huge margin…” Congress’ Hubli-Dharwad Central candidate Jagadish Shettar

Jagadish Shettar, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader cast his vote on May 10. Shettar is Congress’ candidate from Hubli-Dharwad Central Assembly constituency. “Very good response from the people. People of all classes and caste are voting for me. I will get elected with a huge margin,” he said while speaking to ANI. The voting is being done for 224 assembly constituencies of Karnataka. 2,615 candidates are in the fray as the voting for Assembly Elections is underway. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.