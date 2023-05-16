Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

“Will form the Karnataka government soon…” Congress MP Randeep Surjewala

Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on May 15 arrived in Delhi and said that final report will be submitted to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. “The observers will submit their report to party president Mallikarjun Kharge by tonight. We will soon form the government in Karnataka…,” said Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, in Delhi Earlier, AICC observers for Karnataka- Sushil Kumar Shinde, Deepak Bawaria and Bhanwar Jitendra Singh arrived in Delhi too. The final report drafted by the CLP leaders will be submitted to Party President Mallikarjun Kharge.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Salman Khan's manager Jordy Patel, who is also producer and event organiser
IPL 2023 opening ceremony: Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia enthrall the audience in Ahmedabad
From Neena Gupta to Sushmita Sen: Look at Bollywood’s single moms
Streaming This Week: Rocket Boys 2, Vaathi, Kuttey, binge-watch these latest OTT series and movies
In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in red thigh-high slit dress, fans call her 'explosive bombshell'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
HBSE 10th Result 2023: Haryana Board Class 10 result to be declared shortly at bseh.org.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.