“Will form the Karnataka government soon…” Congress MP Randeep Surjewala

Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on May 15 arrived in Delhi and said that final report will be submitted to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. “The observers will submit their report to party president Mallikarjun Kharge by tonight. We will soon form the government in Karnataka…,” said Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, in Delhi Earlier, AICC observers for Karnataka- Sushil Kumar Shinde, Deepak Bawaria and Bhanwar Jitendra Singh arrived in Delhi too. The final report drafted by the CLP leaders will be submitted to Party President Mallikarjun Kharge.