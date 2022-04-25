Will examine outcomes of Uniform Civil Code before implementing it: HP CM Jairam Thakur

Speaking on the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on April 25 said that its outcome will be examined before implementation and no decision will be taken in a hurry. “We will not hurry in taking any decision on it. We will examine its outcomes and then make a decision,” said Thakur while speaking to ANI. “I do not think Congress Party has any future in India. Congress Party only got 2 seats out of more than 400 seats in Uttar Pradesh. They do not stand a chance in Himachal Pradesh,” he added.