Will discuss issues related to jute with West Bengal govt officials BJP MP Arjun Singh

Amid the crisis faced by the jute industry of West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh on May 22 said that he will have a discussion with the officials of the State government on this context today. “Issues related to Jute come under the Centre but some of them come under West Bengal government officials as well. I’ll be going to have a discussion with them on this matter, today,” he said. “I kept my opinion in front of BJP Chief JP Nadda and he said that he’ll think about it. BJP has shortcomings in Bengal, Kerala and it’s upon the party as a whole how it’ll tackle them, being an MP, I can’t look into them on an individual level,” he added.