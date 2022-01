Will cut my throat if proven my presence in Saharanpur riots: Muharram Ali

Muharram Ali who recently joined Samajwadi Party on January 12 said that he will cut his throat if anyone prove my presence during Saharanpur riots. “Saharanpur riots matter was resolved in presence of government officials. 8-9 cases registered against me in connection with riots. I will cut my throat if anyone will prove that I was present during riots. I am not contesting election,” he added.