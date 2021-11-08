Will celebrate Chhath Puja at Yamuna Ghat BJP MP Parvesh Verma on DDMA’s ban

Reacting on Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s (DDMA) ban on Chhath Puja celebrations on the banks of the Yamuna, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Parvesh Verma said that festival will be celebrated at ITO Yamuna Ghat on November 10. "CM was voted to power by people from Purvanchal and now he's refusing to allow them. We'll make Ghat here and celebrate on 10th November," said Parvesh Verma.