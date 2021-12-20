Will build Delhi Teachers’ University: CM Kejriwal

While addressing a Press Conference on December 20, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the government’s plans to build a Delhi Teachers’ University. “We have decided to come up with Delhi Teachers' University. The bill will be tabled in the upcoming Assembly session,” said the CM. The course provided in this university will be a 4-year integrated programme, which will also provide on-the-job training to the enrolled students, as per CM Kejriwal.