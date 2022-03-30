Will bring ‘Him Prahari’ scheme to settle ex-servicemen in areas along international border: Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on March 30 said that they will bring ‘Him Prahari’ scheme for ex-servicemen and youngsters as promised to stop migration of people from the state. “As promised in our manifesto, we will bring ‘Him Prahari’ scheme which will focus on areas where migration occurs at a rapid phase so that people stay put, and not move out. We will also priortise settling ex-servicemen in areas bordering the state,” CM Dhami added.