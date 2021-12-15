Will bring back golden age of Punjab: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

While addressing a rally in Ludhiana, Union Jal Shakti Minister and election incharge of BJP for Punjab Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on December 14 said that BJP will form the state's next government, giving the state a chance to reclaim its former grandeur as a pioneer state in the country. “Punjab, which was number 1 in 1981, till recently now stands at number 16 in regard to GDP and has a debt of over Rs 4 lakh crore. We will bring back the golden age of the state,” said Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.