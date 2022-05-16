Will BJP demolish 80 pc of unplanned Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on anti-encroachment drive

While speaking about the anti-encroachment drive, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 16 raised the question about the encroachment drive, and said will BJP-led MCDs demolish 80 percent of Delhi, since the capital is unplanned. “Delhi is not a planned city. Over 80 per cent of the city is illegal, encroached. Question arises, would 80 per cent of the city will be demolished (by BJP-led MCDs)?” Delhi CM said.