Will appeal SC to grant stay on ECI’s decision: Anil Desai

Rajya Sabha MP and leader of Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray faction Anil Desai on February 21 condemned the decision taken by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to give the name ‘Shiv Sena’ and partysymbol ‘Bow and Arrow’ to Eknath Shinde’s faction. Anil Desai said, “People want the democracy to be strong. The result given by the Election Commission was disliked by everyone. We will appeal to Supreme Court to issue the stay on the decision given by the Election Commission of India.”Supreme Court will hear the plea filed by Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena at 3:30 pm on February 21.