Wild animal spotted in Ajnara Le Garden, Noida

A wild animal was spotted in Ajnara Le Garden Society of Greater Noida (West) two days ago. Forest Department has reached the spot and started patrolling near the society to rescue the wild animal. According to District Forest officer, Noida, “2 days ago, we received info that a wild animal was spotted in Ajnara Le Garden society. Verification was done but no evidence was found. Today, a wild animal was spotted there again. We verified the info and the rescue operation is on.”

