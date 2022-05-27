Wife lover and aide arrested for killing husband

Delhi Police has arrested wife along with his lover and another person for allegedly killing her husband. The accused have been identified as Zeeba Qureshi, Shoaib and Vinit Goswami. Accused wife wanted to get rid of her husband Moinuddin Qureshi to marry her lover Shoaib. Moinuddin Qureshi was shot dead near his workshop at Central Delhi’s Daryaganj, when he came out for urinating near Gate No-3 of Khalsa School.