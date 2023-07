Why ISRO's Chandrayaan 2 failed? Know how Chandrayaan 3 is different | Explained

The Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch its third lunar exploration mission on July 14. All the preparatory tests of Chandrayaan 3 is done successfully and is expected to be a success. But what went wrong on Chandrayaan 2 mission and how the new mission will avoid those mistakes. Watch this video to know all about it.

