Why is Cheetah relocation project important to India? Know all about Project Cheetah

Seventy years after being extinct from India, world's fastest land animal Cheetahs walk on the Indian ground once again as part of Project Cheetah. The Cheetah Reintroduction Project is first-of-its-kind transcontinental mission under which a total of eight Namibian Cheetahs are brought back to the Indian territory after being extinct for over 70 years. Five female and three male cheetahs are heading for India in a customized Boeing 747-400 jumbo aircraft from Namibia's capital Windhoek, travelling overnight and reaching Gwalior on September 17.

