Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

“Why is Adani being shielded?” questions JMM

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Dr Mahua Maji on February 06 questioned Union Government over “shielding” Adani Group.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
XXX star Aabha Paul raises the temperature with sexy and steamy reels
In Pics: YouTuber Armaan Malik, his two wives Payal and Kritika
Streaming This Week: Uunchai, Taaza Khabar, HIT 2, OTT releases to binge-watch
Inside photos of Amitabh Bachchan's palatial bungalow Jalsa, with luxurious living room, spacious study
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC CHSL Tier 1, 2 exam 2022 date out: Know how, where to check schedule
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.