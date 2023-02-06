हिंदी में पढ़ें
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
X
Latest News
Adani Saga
Budget 2023
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
videoDetails
“Why is Adani being shielded?” questions JMM
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Dr Mahua Maji on February 06 questioned Union Government over “shielding” Adani Group.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Pathaan
Adani
Income Tax
Popular Stories
More
'Dono nibaa nibbi': Netizens react after Adil Durrani says 'I am always with' Rakhi Sawant amid cheating allegations
Watch: Shoaib Malik receives guard of honour in his 500th T20 match during Bangladesh Premier League
Watch: Team 3 Idiots, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan reunite to promote Sharman Joshi's Congratulations; fans say 'epic reunion'
The Future of Natural Language Processing (NLP): Trends and Innovations
Pakistan: Five injured in blast near Quetta stadium; cricketers Babar Azam, Shahid Afridi moved to safety
Most Viewed
More
Street food: Five best tandoor...
XXX star Aabha Paul raises the...
In Pics: YouTuber Armaan Malik...
Streaming This Week: Uunchai, ...
Inside photos of Amitabh Bachc...
Speed Reads
More
SSC CHSL Tier 1, 2 exam 2022 date out: Know how, where to check schedule
Samsung’s password manager application now supports Microsoft Windows 11, 10
KVS Recruitment Exam: Admit card released for Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice Principal and PRT, direct link
JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Registrations to begin tomorrow at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check important dates
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: Application process begin today for 255 Navik posts, check pay scale
Most Watched
More
Kerala: Mandala-Makaravilak festival concludes in Sabarimala...
DNA News Wrap, January 12...
DNA - Why is Tawang so important for India?...
Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: Friends and family gear up for Sange...
Take actions against those who support & finance terrorism: ...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Adani Saga
Budget 2023
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall