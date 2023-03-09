Search icon
Why has Manish Sisodia been kept near such hardened criminals: AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on March 09 talked about the party’s allegation that former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been lodged near hardened criminals in Tihar Jail of Delhi.Targeting the Central Government, he said, “I have few direct questions to the Central Government and these queries are neither to BJP, not the Tihar Jail Administration. The jail administration is under the direct control of the Central Government. Isn’t is true that the most wanted gangsters of Delhi are in Jail number 1? Secondly, isn’t it true that Jail number 1 is not for under first trials? Third, isn’t it true that ‘Vipassana Cell’ is not present in the Jail number 1. There are standing orders for allotting cells to different trials. They cannot be sent to any random cell.”He further said, “Delhi top criminals are present in that cell. I have a question why has he been kept near such criminals.”

