Why has Indian Air Force grounded its entire fleet of MiG-21 fighter jets?

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has temporarily grounded its entire fleet of MiG-21 fighter jets. Having been in service for over 5 decades, IAF currently has around 50 MiG-21 plans made up of three squadrons in service. The IAF moved to take the Russia-made fighter aircraft fleet off air after the recent MiG-21 crash in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh earlier this month on May 8.