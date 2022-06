Why Eknath Shinde and rebel Shiv Sena MLAs are in Assam?

From the very start, the Maha Vikas Aghadi or MVA government in Maharashtra was an ill-cobbled coalition of disparate and antithetical elements, arraying the “secular” Congress and NCP with the "pro-Hindutva" Shiv Sena. Things were expected to come to a head, given the constant pressure from the BJP and its combative former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.