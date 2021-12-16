Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Why did MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni misbehaved with a Journalist?

MoS Ajay Mishra Teni was caught on camera abusing and pushing a reporter on being asked about his son, accused in Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Watch this video

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.