Why Chandrayaan-3s landing on Moon will be significant | Chandrayaan-3 mission | Chandrayaan launch

With just days away from the launch of Chandrayaan-3, scheduled for 14 July. Preparations are in final gear to ensure it is a safe and successful mission. ISRO said the launch will take place from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. If all things go as planned, it will land on 23 August. On 5 July, ISRO successfully integrated the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft with the launch vehicle, LVM3. This comes as a significant moment, as the LVM3 is the biggest rocket ever built in India. Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2.

