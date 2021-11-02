{"id":"2918182","source":"DNA","title":"Why Army conducted airborne drill along Indo-China border?","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"

The Indian army conducted aerial exercises close to the border in eastern Ladakh to induct troops in high-altitude zones and validate its rapid response capabilities.

