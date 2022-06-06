Whoever speaks against Centre is being raided Supriya Sule on NCP leaders’ arrest

Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule on June 06 alleged that whoever raises voice against Centre are being raided while commenting on ED’s action against party leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh. “Our two leaders (Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh) who didn't do anything are stuck in jail. 109 times raid on Deshmukh family should make it to Limca Book of Records. Today or tomorrow, court will give them clean chit. Whoever speaks against Centre is raided,” she said.