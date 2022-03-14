Who will be next CM of Uttarakhand As BJP retains power in Uttarakhand but CM face Dhami lost

The BJP has won at least 45 Assembly seats in Uttarakhand, while the Congress has emerged victorious in 17 seats and leads in two more. The most notable candidates to lose in the 2022 Uttarakhand polls are Congress veteran Harish Rawat and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Now the key question is who will be next CM of Uttarakhand?