Who is Kirti Patel Influencer With Over 1 Million Followers Held For Honey-Trapping Surat Builder

Who is Kirti Patel? Influencer With Over 1 Million Followers Held For Honey-Trapping Surat Builder Social media influencer Kirti Patel, who has over 1.3 million followers on Instagram, was arrested in Ahmedabad after being on the run for 10 months in connection with a honey-trapping and extortion case involving a builder in Surat.