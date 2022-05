Who is Geetanjali Shree, first Indian author to win International Booker Prize for Tomb of Sand

Geetanjali Shree has become the first Indian writer to win the International Booker Prize. Her novel Tomb of Sand, a family saga set in the shadow of the partition of India, follows an 80-year-old woman after the death of her husband.