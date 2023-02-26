Search icon
Who is Amritpal Singh, pro-Khalistan leader behind the Ajnala attack & what is happening in Punjab?

In an unprecedented sequence of events that unfolded in Punjab, on Feb 23, a group of men brandishing swords and guns barged into a police station in Ajnala on the outskirts of Amritsar demanding the release of a prisoner named Lovepreet Singh, who was accused of kidnapping. At the centre of these events was a 30-year-old named Amritpal Singh, who has risen to fame as a Khalistan sympathiser. Who is Amritpal Singh and what is happening in Punjab. We Explain.

