Who is Amrita Ahuja Indian-origin CFO of Block named in latest Hindenburg report

Jack Dorsey-led mobile payments company "Block" has come under Hindenburg Research's scanner. The US Investment Group has gone out to claim that Block overstated its user numbers. Block's Chief Financial Officer Amrita Ahuja's name has also cropped up in the report. The report alleged that Ahuja dumped millions of dollars in stocks during the pandemic.