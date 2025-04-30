Who Is Alok Joshi Ex-RAW Chief Appointed Head Of Revamped National Security Advisory Board | Modi

Amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian government has revamped the National Security Advisory Board (NSAB), bringing in top former officials from the armed forces, intelligence, diplomacy, and police services. The move comes as part of a broader national security recalibration being driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of the deadliest terror strike on civilians in recent years. Former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Alok Joshi has been appointed as the new Chairman of the NSAB. He will lead a seven-member board comprising retired senior officers from India's military, police, and foreign services. These include former Western Air Commander Air Marshal PM Sinha, former Southern Army Commander Lt Gen AK Singh, and Rear Admiral Monty Khanna from the armed forces.