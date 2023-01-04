Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Who is a terrorist state for Europe? Russia or Pakistan

Take a look at what External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said about Pakistan over cross-border terrorism during his Austria tour.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Yearender 2022: Bobby Deol, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Huma Qureshi, Alia Bhatt, top performers of OTT
Covid-19 fourth wave precaution: Try these Yoga asanas to boost immunity
Yearender 2022: From Kesariya to Thumkeshwari, most trending Bollywood songs of the year
Top 5 surprising picks in IPL 2023 auction: From Virender Sehwag's nephew Mayank Dagar to Bangladesh skipper
Tina Dabi's sister IAS Riya Dabi's photos in yellow dress go viral, fans call her cute
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 564 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 04
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.