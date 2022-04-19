WHO appreciates GoI for hosting Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Gujarat

Regional Director of WHO South-East Asia Region Poonam Khetrapal Singh on April 19 extended her gratitude to Government of India for hosting WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, Gujarat. She said that Jamnagar will be a hub of excellence that will promote the use of effective and evidence-based traditional medicines. “I congratulate and thank Government of India for hosting the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (in Jamnagar, Gujarat). It’s a very important initiative aimed at harnessing full potential of traditional medicine to advance global health and well-being. The Global Centre in Jamnagar will be a hub of excellence that will promote the use of evidence and learning and help deliver safe, effective and evidence-based traditional medicines,” she said. “The Centre will facilitate inter creation of the traditional systems of medicine into national health systems. It will apply modern science to leverage ancient wisdom to advance SDG 3 target of ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all people of all ages,” she added.