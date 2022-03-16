White House alerts India on Russian oil deal ‘Think about where you want to stand in history’

The White House Press Secretary on March 16 while commenting on reports about possibility that India could take up Russian offer of discounted crude oil said that any support extended towards Russian leadership is support for invasion and asked India to think about where the world’s largest democracy wants to stand in the history. “Think about where you want to stand when history books are written in this moment in time. Support for Russian leadership is support for invasion having devastating impact,” said Jen Psaki.