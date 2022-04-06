When ED takes action on basis of evidence they are bad mouthed Devendra Fadnavis

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on April 06 reacted to ED’s attachment of properties linked to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and his family under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on April 05. “When they send officers to the residences of our leaders even when they are at no fault, we say we will go to court as we trust it. But when ED takes action on basis of evidence, they are bad mouthed. I think he should come clean,” said Devendra Fadnavis.