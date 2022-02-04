WhatsApp working on message reactions for iOS, Android

WhatsApp's plan to bring iMessage-style message reactions appears to be entering its final stages. The feature gives messaging app users a quick and easy way to respond to a message without having to type out a lengthier text-based reply. Similar to Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp users will see a row of emojis just above a message, although it's not immediately clear from the pictures whether this is after a long press or the tap of a new button. Notably, Facebook Messenger includes a plus button in its reaction options to access a full emoji picker, but currently, this doesn't appear in the WhatsApp leaks and it's not known if one will be added in time. According to the source, WhatsApp plans to bring the message reactions to WhatsApp on both iOS and Android, possibly in an upcoming beta before being rolled out to the general public. The reactions will be end-to-end encrypted, just like messages shared over the platform.