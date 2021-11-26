{"id":"2921309","source":"DNA","title":"WhatsApp web version gets built-in sticker maker feature","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Popular messaging application WhatsApp has introduced a new tool to let users make their custom stickers. As per The Verge, WhatsApp's web version has been updated with a built-in custom Sticker Maker, which allows users to turn ordinary images from their computer into stickers that can be sent via the messaging service. Apart from WhatsApp's web version, the feature is also coming to its Desktop apps in the next week. To access this new feature, click the paperclip icon, select Sticker, and then pick an image to upload and once the image gets uploaded, it can be edited to turn into a perfect sticker.","summary":"Popular messaging application WhatsApp has introduced a new tool to let users make their custom stickers. As per The Verge, WhatsApp's web version has been updated with a built-in custom Sticker Maker, which allows users to turn ordinary images from their computer into stickers that can be sent via the messaging service. Apart from WhatsApp's web version, the feature is also coming to its Desktop apps in the next week. To access this new feature, click the paperclip icon, select Sticker, and then pick an image to upload and once the image gets uploaded, it can be edited to turn into a perfect sticker.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-whatsapp-web-version-gets-built-in-sticker-maker-feature-2921309","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/26/1007113-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2611_DNA_ANI_STORY_12.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637916002","publish_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 02:10 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 02:10 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921309"}