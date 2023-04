WhatsApp Introduces New Feature: Now you can use the same WhatsApp account on up to four phones

WhatsApp has finally rolled out one of its biggest features for both Android and iOS. Announcing the ability to link one WhatsApp account on multiple devices, WhatsApp now allows users to link one WhatsApp account to multiple phones and use them at the same time. Until now, WhatsApp only allowed linking of mobile phone with desktops and laptops. But with the latest update, all that is about to change.