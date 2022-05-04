Whats new in Elon Musks Twitter It allows users to handpick an audience for their tweets

Twitter is testing a new feature called 'Twitter Circle' where users can handpick a smaller crowd of 150 people with whom they want to share their tweets. The new Twitter feature seems to be on a similar line to Instagram's Close Friends feature, which allows selecting the audience for their stories. Twitter users who were able to access the feature have started sharing their feedback. The new feature comes days after Tesla Chief Elon Musk bought Twitter.