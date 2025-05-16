What’s Causing Thick Haze Over Delhi-NCR Is It Dust Storm Or Are There Other Alarming Factors

It wasn’t a missile, nor a drone strike, but a different kind of intrusion from across the border—one that caught Delhi-NCR off guard. As residents woke up to a thick, choking haze, the question emerged: what exactly had caused this thick haze in Delhi-NCR? Delhi-NCR Under A Thick Haze On Thursday morning, Delhi-NCR was blanketed in a dense haze, with visibility plummeting to as low as 1,200 meters in areas like Safdarjung and Palam. The air quality index at 8 am stood at 236, classified as 'poor'. For many, it felt like déjà vu. The sudden spike in pollution levels, the murky skyline, and a familiar discomfort in breathing. But this wasn’t an urban pollution crisis, it was something far more unusual. What Caused The Haze? The answer lies hundreds of kilometers away in northern Pakistan. According to the IMD, strong lower-level westerly winds carried fine dust particles from Pakistan through Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana, eventually sweeping across the capital. This pathway, powered by gusty winds peaking at 40 kmph, bypassed every layer of natural and human defense in its path. IMD officials clarified that while conditions resembled a duststorm, they technically didn’t qualify as one. The visibility never dipped below the official threshold of 1,000 meters. Yet, the impact was far-reaching. The Air Quality Commission noted that concentrations of PM2.5 and PM10 shot up due to what it called a “long-range transport” of dust—a phenomenon purely episodic, but powerful enough to trigger alerts and raise alarms. Nature's Message In military strategy, when a breach occurs without detection, it's a signal to reassess our defenses. While this episode was orchestrated by nature, it serves as a metaphor. The dust from across the border didn’t need a passport—it rode on winds, bypassed every system, and entered India’s heartland with ease. As we brace for rain and potential thunderstorms in the days ahead, one thing is clear: in a region as geopolitically sensitive as ours, even the winds carry messages—and sometimes, warnings.