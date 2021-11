{"id":"2921018","source":"DNA","title":"What's better than gifting a Taj Mahal?","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"

A replica of Agra's Taj Mahal has been built as a plush home in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur. For Anand Prakash Chouksey, this was a gift to his wife Manjusha.

\r

