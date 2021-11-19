{"id":"2920379","source":"DNA","title":"What is Norovirus and how does it spreads? Know here ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"

Norovirus is an animal-borne disease transmitted through food contaminated by the virus when food is handled by symptomatic people or infected individuals.

