What is Nairobi Flies? Know about the new disease that has spread in East of Sikkim

A new virus has been spread in East of Sikkim. The virus has been named as Nairobi flies. Around 100 students of an engineering college have reported skin infections after coming in contact with the virus. According to officials, the population of Nairobi flies is growing at a fast pace on campus of the Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology (SMIT) in Majhitar