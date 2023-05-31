“What is happening to Muslims in India today happened to Dalits in 80s” Rahul Gandhi in US

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his 10-day tour to the US, addressed the Indian diaspora at an event titled ‘Mohabbat ki Dukaan’ in San Francisco on May 30 (local time). Congress’ Rahul Gandhi in response to a question from ‘Bay Area Muslim community’ at the event said, “The way you (Muslims) are feeling attacked, I can guarantee Sikhs, Christians, Dalits, Tribals are feeling the same. What is happening to Muslims in India today, happened to Dalits in 1980s.”