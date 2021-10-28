What does Islam have to do with cricket matches asks Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on October 27 condemned Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed's statement on the country's win against India in T20 World Cup match and asked, "What does Islam have to do with cricket matches?" "A minister of our neighboring country said that Pakistan's win against India in the T20 World Cup match was a victory for Islam...What does Islam have to do with cricket matches?" said Owaisi.