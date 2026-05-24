FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Pakistan Train Blast: 24 killed, Over 100 Injured After Suicide Bomb Targets Train In Balochistan

Pakistan Train Blast: 24 killed, Over 100 Injured After Suicide Bomb Targets Train In Balochistan

Lupita Nyong'o breaks silence on racist backlash for playing Helen of Troy in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey: 'You can't perform beauty'

Lupita Nyong'o on racist backlash over her casting in The Odyssey

Watch: Ugly scenes during LSG vs PBKS as spectators allegedly harass cheerleaders, police take action

Ugly scenes during LSG vs PBKS as spectators allegedly harass cheerleaders

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows

Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more

Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about

HomeVideos

INDIA

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail
Updated: May 24, 2026, 05:00 PM IST

WH Shooting White House Shooter Claimed To Be ‘Real Osama Bin Laden’ Threatened Trump

Fresh details have emerged about the suspect involved in the recent shooting near the White House, with reports claiming he described himself online as the “real Osama bin Laden” and allegedly made threats against US President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Fresh details have emerged about the suspect involved in the recent shooting near the White House, with reports claiming he described himself online as the “real Osama bin Laden” and allegedly made threats against US President Donald Trump.

White House shooting
trump threat news
Osama bin Laden claim
white house gunman
Donald Trump latest news
Washington DC shooting
white house gunman identity
Trump assassination threat
real osama bin laden claim
shocking white house attack
extremist threat to trump
White House security breach
viral us shooting news
Donald Trump news today
washington dc shooting news
fbi investigation news
Trump news
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Lupita Nyong'o breaks silence on racist backlash for playing Helen of Troy in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey: 'You can't perform beauty'
Lupita Nyong'o on racist backlash over her casting in The Odyssey
Watch: Ugly scenes during LSG vs PBKS as spectators allegedly harass cheerleaders, police take action
Ugly scenes during LSG vs PBKS as spectators allegedly harass cheerleaders
Twisha Sharma cremated in Bhopal after second autopsy by AIIMS-Delhi in alleged dowry harassment case
Twisha Sharma's final rites in Bhopal today after second autopsy done
Iran rejects US Secretary Marco Rubio ‘energy hostage’ remarks; says ‘attempt to distort region reality’
Iran rejects US Secretary Marco Rubio ‘energy hostage’ remarks: ‘Distort reality
Who is Gurindervir Singh? Indian Sprinter who broke 100m national record twice in 24 hours
Who is Gurindervir Singh? Indian Sprinter who broke 100m national record twice
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement