WH Shooting White House Shooter Claimed To Be ‘Real Osama Bin Laden’ Threatened Trump
Fresh details have emerged about the suspect involved in the recent shooting near the White House, with reports claiming he described himself online as the “real Osama bin Laden” and allegedly made threats against US President Donald Trump.
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Fresh details have emerged about the suspect involved in the recent shooting near the White House, with reports claiming he described himself online as the “real Osama bin Laden” and allegedly made threats against US President Donald Trump.